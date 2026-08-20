/Bangladesh holds first voted presidential poll in 35 years today: Who is set to win?

Bangladesh is holding its 23rd presidential election today (Thursday) with voting being scheduled to take place from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. Lawmakers will vote to choose the president for the first time since 1991. The ruling BNP and its like-minded parties have nominated Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, while Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party opposition alliance have nominated Oli Ahmed, president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

However, as the ruling party (BNP) holds two-thirds majority in the parliament their candidate, Mirza Fakhrul, is all set to become the 23rd President of the country. BNP has 247 seats in the 350 seat-Jatiya Sangsad, while the Jamaat-led alliance has 81 MPs. The remaining seats are held by several smaller parties and independent lawmakers. A total of 349 Members of Parliament will cast their vote. The Chattogram-4 constituency remains vacant following the cancellation of the elected candidate's candidacy by a court order. The Presidential polls was necessitated after former president 76-year-old Mohammed Shahabuddin on July 24 stepped down from the presidency, citing severe health complication. Shahabuddin had been President since April 2023.

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The BNP has already announced that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who is set to become Bangladesh's new president, will take the oath of office at Bangabhaban on Friday evening (Aug 21), Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni said.

Who is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir?