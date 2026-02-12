/Bangladesh elections: BNP leader Mohibuzzaman Kochi dies outside polling station; party alleges push by Jamaat leader led to death

As Bangladesh goes to elections, a local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) died on Thursday (Feb 12) morning after tensions between rival political supporters erupted outside a polling centre in Khulna during voting. The deceased, identified as 55-year-old Mohibuzzaman Kochi, as per reports, was a former office secretary of the Khulna city unit of the BNP and a resident of the Haji Mohsin Road area in the city. The incident took place around 8:00 am near the academic building of Khulna Alia Madrasah, which was serving as a polling station in Khulna Sadar.

How did he die?

BNP leaders allege that Kochi died after being pushed during a confrontation with activists linked to Jamaat-e-Islami. Yusuf Harun Majnu, former organising secretary of the Sadar Thana BNP, claimed tensions had been building at the polling station since early morning. "There was tension at the Alia Madrasah polling station since the morning. The principal of Alia Madrasa was campaigning for Jamaat there," he said.

According to him, Kochi confronted the principal of Alia Madrasah, who pushed him into a tree, killing him. "When he was obstructed, he pushed Mohibuzzaman Kochi. He struck a tree and hit his head. That is why he died," Majnu said.

Conflicting claims emerge over Mohibuzzaman Kochi's death

Jamaat-e-Islami representatives, however, rejected the allegations. Jamaat centre director Mahbubur Rahman said the situation escalated after BNP supporters allegedly tried to force Jamaat’s female activists away from the polling area.

"The BNP men were forcing Jamaat women activists out of the centre, and when they obstructed them, one of them fell sick, and later, we heard he died," Rahman said, adding that no physical clash took place.