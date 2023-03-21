Bangkok's 'mall gorilla' not likely to get freedom in near future

Thailand's "shopping mall gorilla", who has remained in the cage for the last 30 years, is not likely to get freedom even after a row recently re-ignited over her captivity.

Around the world, activists have been campaigning for the mammal to be moved from Pata Zoo, which is on top of a Bangkok mall. The campaign also received the support of singer Cher and actor Gillian Anderson in 2020.

However, the family which owns the gorilla "Bua Noi", meaning "little lotus", has resisted the pressure from the government and people to relinquish the critically endangered mammal.

For more than three decades, the gorilla has been living at Pata but her case again made headlines this month after a reward of 100,000 baht ($2,800) was offered by the zoo for information which will lead to the arrest of anyone who graffitied "Free Bua Noi!" on one of the walls of the mall.

The news comes at a time when tourists are being welcomed back by Thailand after the pandemic, many drawn to the wildlife of the kingdom.

New environmental legislation, which generally targets preventing native-born animals' abuse, has been passed by the authorities and privately owned zoos like Pata and non-indigenous creatures like Bua Noi are not necessarily covered under these laws.

"(Pata) can still open because the wild animal conservation and protection act zoo section has not been enforced yet," said Padej Laithong, director of the national wildlife conservation office.

The officials monitor animal welfare regulations at only eight state-linked zoos, and with growing private facilities, worries have increased about them fulfilling necessary licensing requirements.

Pata had applied for an extension of licence before its expiry, said Padej, adding that his main concern was about the fire safety of the building and not the welfare of animals.

"All of these details must be answered before the license can be renewed, suspended or revoked," he stated.

