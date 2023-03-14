In Pics | Thailand celebrates National Elephant Day honours them as part of country's heritage

Mar 14, 2023

Thailand celebrates National Elephant Day

As a part of Thailand's National Elephant Day celebrations, 60 elephants enjoyed a feast of fruits and vegetables at the botanical park in Chonburi on Monday (March 13). Every year since 1998 when the government first declared March 13 to be Thai National Elephant Day the country has marked the day for the conservation of Thai elephants.

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden

The celebrations, on Monday, were held at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden where the elephants enjoyed a feast of fruits and vegetables which weighed nearly three tonnes and were spread out on an eight-metre table. The botanical garden has been celebrating National Elephant Day for 13 years now.

Beloved symbol of the country

The President of the Nong Nooch Garden, Kampon Tansacha told Reuters about Thai people have always had a strong relationship with elephants since ancient times when the elephants played a significant role in transportation. "We use them, we have had them for a long time in the past, even in our flag before and our king’s animal, so this is an important day for the elephants in Nong Nooch (Tropical) Garden here," said the botanical garden president.

Elephants offer alms to Buddhist monks

During the celebrations, elephants also offer alms to Buddhist monks which is a morning ritual that has been a Thai tradition for centuries where people offer food to monks and receive a Sanskrit prayer as a blessing. In this case, monks sprinkle holy water on elephants and their handlers presumably as a blessing.

Conservation of Elephants

Speaking to Reuters, Tansacha said that they are trying to maintain those domesticated elephants and give them food and shelter.



He also went on to talk about how if they are released in the wild they won't survive and that's something most people don't understand, "If I release all of them to the wild, they won't survive."

