Bangkok mall shooting: South Korean influencer accidentally captures her bone-chilling escape from site

A video has surfaced online from the deadly mass shooting at a luxury shopping mall in Bangkok that took place on Tuesday (Oct 3), showing how a South Korean influencer who was live-streaming herself enjoying a meal ended up capturing her bone-chilling escape from the site as the gunshots rang out.

Two foreigners, from China and Myanmar, were killed and several were wounded in the incident.

The influencer, who is known by her online name Barbie Jini, was sipping her drink while interacting with her online community when things turned drastic.

The video, which was posted on the popular South Korean broadcasting platform Afreeca TV, showed the woman storming out of the mall with the crowd to save her life after the screams and sounds of glass window shattering sparked panic in one of Bangkok’s busiest areas.

“Why? Why? What’s going on? Gun! It looks like a gun,” she can be heard saying.

There was a mass sh*oting by a 14-year-old with issues at a shopping mall in Bangkok yesterday, and a Korean streamer was having a meal when it happened. She was on a livestream when shots rang out. pic.twitter.com/FLr9oF4pXI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 5, 2023 ×

Upon reaching a safe space, she said, “It’s so scary. People are running away again."

Jini initially thought of the incident as some form of a prank. However, she realised the gravity of the situation after she saw a mother running for life with her baby, leaving the stroller behind in an attempt to reach safety.

"It really was (a gun shooting). I could have been in big trouble if I had been a little late,” she said.

Attacker's family members 'accept responsibility'

The family members of the 14-year-old attacker, who opened fire inside the shopping mall and killed at least two women, issued an apology on Friday (Oct 6) for their son's actions, the Thai government said in a statement.

"We offer our deepest apologies to the victims, the families of the deceased and the injured, from the recent shooting incident that occurred as the result of our son's actions at the Siam Paragon department store," said the statement.

The teenager was arrested by the police from the mall.

The shooting incident sparked panic among the hundreds of shoppers present, who ran out of the mall after hearing gunshots. The shoppers were ushered by security guards from the mall. Videos shared on social media showed some rushing towards the exit of a ground-floor supermarket.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin offered condolences to the victims' families and said he was monitoring the situation closely.

On social media forum X, he wrote: "What I care about most right now is the safety of all citizens. I ask all workers to monitor the situation, and may everyone be safe."

(With inputs from agencies)

