Philippines places 42 commercial airports on high alert over ‘likely hoax’ bomb threat

The Philippines heightened alert at 42 commercial airports and tried to verify warnings of bombs being planted inside the commercial planes, said its civil aviation authority on Friday (Oct 6).

"Immediate enhanced security measures" were implemented across all commercial airports of the Philippines, said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) in a media advisory, adding they were verifying the warnings.

The flights identified were headed to Bicol, Cebu, Palawan and Davao and the warnings were sent to the air traffic services by email.

In a memo, dated October 4 but released to media on Friday, the CAAP shared a screenshot of the email, which did not include the word "bomb" but said "an aeroplane will explode" at Manila's international airport and "please beware".

"Cebu, Palawan, Bicol and Davao will also be hit", the anonymous email stated.

The islands of Palawan and Cebu are popular destinations for foreign tourists. It was not clear immediately when the threats were received.

"While the information is currently under validation, immediate enhanced security measures are being implemented across all airports," it stated.

Transport Minister Jaime Bautista said that K9 units and patrols were deployed at all terminals of Manila’s international airport and the country’s law enforcement agencies were co-ordinating closely.

"There are no expected impacts to any scheduled flights and we would like to ensure the travelling public that protocols are in place to ensure everyone's safety and security," he said in a statement.

Email ‘most likely a hoax’

On Friday, the aviation police chief said that the anonymous bomb threat is "most likely a hoax”.

Aviation police chief Jack Wanky said that the threat was sent around 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Wednesday but added was sceptical about it.

"It's most likely a hoax. Nothing is happening. Airport operations are continuous, it's normal,” he said.

The email was first received by a regional airport in Bicol. Similar information was received by the police in the National Capital Region and aviation police was alerted.

Cebu Pacific Air’s spokesperson said that the airline was "following usual protocols".

(With inputs from agencies)

