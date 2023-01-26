Bangkok: Authorities urge residents to work from home as air pollution worsens

Bangkok residents have been asked to work from home and wear face masks owing to the dangerous levels of air pollution in the city. Officials advised commuters to utilise public transportation instead of private vehicles and said that they would work to reduce sources of pollution such as open burning and construction projects. Authorities in Bangkok said that face masks would be distributed to those who were at risk.

The pollution was expected to worsen on Thursday (January 26), according to the governor of Bangkok, Chadchart Sittipunt, but schools did not have to be closed.

“I would like to ask people to be prepared by checking the pollution level before planning a trip. The BMA (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration) and pollution department will control the sources of the dust and ask for cooperation from activities that generate dust such as construction sites or truck transportation,” he said.

Transport limitations would be taken into account if the condition gets worse, he added.

In Thailand, especially in the north-west, agricultural burning and forest fires are major contributors to air pollution between the months of December and April. Bangkok, which already has poor air quality owing to its manufacturing, construction, and traffic, is worsened by the pollution from these human-induced fires.

PM2.5 levels rose to 63.2 g/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre) on Thursday (January 26) morning, well exceeding the WHO yearly air quality guideline of 5 g/m3. Thailand's worst-ranked regions were in Samut Songkhram, southwest of Bangkok, and Lampang, north of the capital, according to the Swiss air quality business IQAir.

The health ministry's permanent secretary, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, who spoke to the Guardian, stated that the situation would be monitored by all provincial public health services, and that emergency centres would be opened in any provinces that had experienced high levels of pollution for more than three days in a row.