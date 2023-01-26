Air pollution is dangerous, very dangerous for your brain, can impair functional connectivity: Study

Air pollution can impair normal brain functions in only a matter of hours, a new study conducted by researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and the University of Victoria has revealed. The research paper disclosed that just two hours of exposure to diesel exhaust was enough for our brain to experience disruptions in functional connectivity. Simply put, the ability of different parts of our brain to interact and communicate with each other gets severely affected due to air pollution, the researchers claim.

The research and experiment were carried out at UBC’s Air Pollution Exposure Laboratory, located at Vancouver General Hospital. A total of 25 adults were exposed to diesel exhaust and filtered air at different times and their brain functions were closely monitored. The brain activity was recorded using functional magnetic resonance imaging or fMRI.

Watch: Air pollution leading to increasing suicide rates

Senior author of the study, Dr Chris Carlsten, professor and head of respiratory medicine at UBC, said, “This study, which is the first of its kind in the world, provides fresh evidence supporting a connection between air pollution and cognition.” The study, however, added that the impact of air pollution on the brain was temporary and brain functions returned to normal soon after the exposure. Dr Carlsten warned that the impact could last longer if the exposure is continuous.

Also Read | Delhi air pollution is a 'disaster', a major and avoidable 'cause of death', expert tells WION



The doctor said, “People may want to think twice the next time they’re stuck in traffic with the windows rolled down,” adding, “It’s important to ensure that your car’s air filter is in good working order, and if you’re walking or biking down a busy street, consider diverting to a less busy route.”