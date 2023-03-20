Bali mulls over terminating visa-on-arrival for Russians, Ukrainians. Here’s why

The Indonesian island of Bali has witnessed an uptick in the number of Russian and Ukrainian tourists since the beginning of what Moscow has described as its “special military operation” in Kyiv. The reports of bad behaviour and criminal activities allegedly committed by Russian and Ukrainian tourists include overstaying their visas, working illegally as hairdressers, unauthorised tour guides and taxi drivers, reported CNN.

The incidents have reportedly prompted Bali Governor Wayan Koster to propose that a visa-on-arrival policy for visitors from the two aforementioned countries be terminated. “I have written a letter to the ministries (Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry and Law and Human Rights Ministry) requesting that the visa facility be revoked for Russians and Ukrainians”, said Koster, as per local media reports.

According to the Indonesian government, nearly 60,000 Russians visited Bali in 2022 after it lifted its Covid-related restrictions while 22,500 people from Russia have arrived on the island since the beginning of this year alone. On the other hand, over 7,000 Ukrainians arrived in 2022 while some 2,500 came to Bali in the first month of this year, reported CNN.

Indonesia allows citizens of certain countries including Russia and Ukraine to apply for a visa on arrival in the country, while others have to apply before departure. Meanwhile, the country’s Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said that the number of tourists from Russia and Ukraine “who have...caused problems is not yet significant”. He added, that any plans to change visa rules must be “carefully reviewed” and will be discussed with all the stakeholders.

While the reports of misbehaving tourists are not necessarily new in Bali, it seems as though Balinese authorities wish to make an example out of the tourists from the two countries, as per CNN. “Why these two countries? Because they are at war so they flock here,” Koster had said in a news conference previously.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Indonesia has deported some 47 people from the popular tourist destination amid a crackdown on foreigners for misusing their visas to work, out of which 13 were Russians. Reports also suggest that the Bali government is planning to ban tourists from renting motorcycles following a series of road accidents. Notably, in January, a Ukrainian and Russian visitor died in a vehicle collision.

According to local media reports, Koster has announced a province-wide crackdown on misbehaving foreigners which includes driving without a licence, not wearing a helmet, or driving dangerously. Furthermore, the Bali police, last week also launched a five-day special operation where over 475 police personnel will closely monitor foreigners in Bali. The officials have also reportedly assured that well-behaved visitors to Bali have nothing to worry about.

(With inputs from agencies)





