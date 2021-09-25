Backing terror will be dangerous for you: Indian PM Narendra Modi's veiled warning to Pakistan on Afghanistan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday (September 25) and touched upon many important points including the Coronavirus pandemic, climate change, health, technology and terrorism.

Talking about terrorism, PM Modi targeted Pakistan without mentioning its name as he said that countries with "regressive thinking" that are using terrorism as a "political tool" need to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them.

He mentioned the current delicate situation of Afghanistan, saying that the world has to ensure that Afghanistan isn't used to "spread terrorism or launch terror attacks".

ALSO READ | PM Modi at UNGA: Covid taught world that global economy should be more diversified

PM Modi said, "At this time, the people of Afghanistan, women and children, the minorities there, need help, and we must fulfil our responsibility."

In August, the Taliban seized Afghanistan amid a chaotic withdrawal of US troops from the country, leaving it in dire straits with uncertainties over women and children's safety under the brutal Taliban regime. Pakistan has long been accused of providing support for the Taliban, something it denies.

Modi also said that in order to strengthen the rules-based world order, the international community must speak in unison, in an apparent reference to China which is flexing its military muscles in the Indo-Pacific.

Watch his address here:

Modi hailed the strength of India's diverse and vibrant democracy as in his opening remarks he said that child of a poor tea-seller rose to the country's highest political office and addressed the UN for the fourth time, calling it the strength of Indian democracy.

Further in his speech, Modi said, "I represent a country which is known as the 'Mother of Democracy'. India is a great example of a vibrant democracy. Our democracy is recognised for its diversity. Democracy has been India's great tradition for thousands of years."