/'B-52 vs MiG-21': How a bomber shot down a fighter jet?

On the night of December 18, 1972, a formation of B-52D Stratofortress bombers was approaching Hanoi as part of Operation Linebacker II, the massive, 11-night bombing campaign that would become the most intense strategic air assault since World War II. North Vietnamese air defences were firing surface-to-air missiles in enormous volumes. And somewhere in the darkness, a supersonic MiG-21 interceptor was moving into attack position behind a B-52D with the call sign Brown 3.

The Kill That Made History

Staff Sergeant Samuel Olin Turner was the tail gunner aboard Brown 3, B-52D serial number 56-676. His station was at the very rear of the aircraft, behind the bomb bay, behind the crew compartment, isolated in a small turret with a set of .50-calibre machine guns and a radar scope. Turner detected the approaching MiG-21 on his fire-control radar as it closed in from below and behind. When the fighter entered firing range, Turner opened up. His rounds struck the rear of the MiG, which exploded in a fireball. Turner was awarded the Silver Star for the engagement and became the first B-52 gunner in history to be officially credited with shooting down an enemy aircraft and the first American aerial gunner to score a kill since the Korean War.

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Six Days Later, It Happened Again

On December 24, 1972, Christmas Eve, Airman First Class Albert E. Moore, a tail gunner aboard another B-52D during the same Linebacker II campaign, scored a second confirmed kill against a MiG-21 under similar circumstances. Moore's kill made him the second and final B-52 gunner to shoot down an enemy fighter. Between them, Turner and Moore hold a distinction that no one will ever share: they scored the last two aerial gunner kills in American military history.

The End Of An Era

For decades, bombers had carried defensive gun positions, turrets manned by gunners whose job was to fend off attacking fighters. It was a role that defined bomber combat from World War II through Korea and into Vietnam. But by the late 1970s and 1980s, the nature of air combat had changed. Fighters attacked with missiles from ranges far beyond what a machine gun could reach. Surface-to-air missiles, not enemy fighters, had become the primary threat to bombers. The US Air Force eventually removed the tail gun systems from its B-52H fleet entirely, replacing the gunner's station with electronic countermeasures equipment. The position of tail gunner, one of the most dangerous and iconic roles in military aviation, was eliminated for good.

What Turner And Moore Represent