/B-2 Bomber pilots witnessed 'MOST DANGEROUS' moment while hitting Iran nuclear sites - Here's what happened

The B-2 Spirit bombers that struck Iranian nuclear facilities in Operation Midnight Hammer last weekend, experienced grave danger in one of the most pivotal moments during their operation in airspace over the Iranian region. The stealth bombers carried 14 "bunker buster" bombs for more than 18 hours.

The B-2 stealth bombers were deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri just after midnight and crossed the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea to reach Iran.

What was the 'dangerous moment'?

As pilots moved the aircraft to drop their explosive payloads on three Iranian nuclear sites at 6:40 pm on Saturday, the planes were at risk of losing their stealth capabilities and exposing themselves to enemy fire, according to a report by The New York Times.

When the pilots released their weapons bay doors to drop the bombs, the shape of the stealth craft changed and made them more likely to pop up on Iranian radar. It exposed the two crew pilots to potentially deadly counterfire.

The B-2 pilots told The New York Times that the moment the dangerous moment they faced was punctuated by the aircraft quickly rising up into the air as it dropped the explosives, which weigh 15 tons apiece.

However, the pilots were able to navigate the risk and successfully hit their targets, including the three nuclear enrichment sites Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Around 7:30 pm on Saturday, the seven Spirits were out of Iranian airspace and were on their way back to Missouri to complete the 37-hour non-stop flight.

The pilots also had the basic amenities, including a microwave, a refrigerator, a bathroom, fold-out beds and some snacks.