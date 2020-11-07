Azerbaijan, Armenia engage in heavy fighting near key town in Karabakh

Armenia reported heavy shelling in Stepanakert by Azerbaijani forces as the fighting over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region continues.

The Armenian defence ministry said "intensive and fierce combat" was reported overnight outside Shusha where an Armenian cathedral was destroyed last month. Reports indicated that several houses were on fire after the bombardment.

However, Azerbaijan dismissed the claim calling it "completely untrue" and "misinformation" even as reports said buildings and public infrastructure in Stepanakert were targeted.

Although both sides had reached a ceasefire agreement in Moscow last month however fighting started almost immediately with both sides opening fire.

The Nagorno-Karabakh defence ministry has said at least 1,170 troops have been killed so far with 1,000 civilians reportedly dead.

France, Russia and the United States comprising the Minsk group had earlier tried to broker peace between the two warring sides, however, the uncertain peace lasted just a few hours.

Armenian PM Pashinyan has appealed to ally Russia for military support, while Azerbaijan has Turkey's backing.

At least 30,000 people have died since hostilities started between the two countries in the mid-1990s after the breakup of the former Soviet Union.