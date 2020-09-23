Avoid falling into the trap of clash of civilizations, says Chinese President Xi at UN

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking at the UN said that "clash of civilizations" should be avoided during the pandemic even as US President Donald Trump called for making China "accountable" for the coronavirus outbreak.

"The world must oppose politicisation and stigmatization over COVID-19," Xi said in a recorded message to the UNGA, adding, "concept of a big family... and avoid falling into the trap of a clash of civilizations."

Xi asserted that China does not want "hegemony, expansion or sphere of influence" amid tensions with the United States over the South China Sea and the escalating row with Taiwan.

"China has no intention to enter a Cold War with any country," Xi said. "We insist on dialogue to bridge differences and negotiation to resolve disputes," the Chinese president said.

"We will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation. We will not seek to develop only ourselves or engage in zero-sum game," Xi said.

"Facing the virus, we should enhance solidarity and get through this together. We should follow the guidance of science, give full play to the leading role of the World Health Organization," the Chinese President told the UNGA.

"Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a great fracture," he said.

"A technological and economic divide risks inevitably turning into a geo-strategic and military divide. We must avoid this at all costs."