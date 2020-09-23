COVID-19: Death toll in United States passes 200,000; Trump blames China at UNGA

The death toll in the United States due to coronavirus rose past 200,000 on Tuesday.

According to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus live tracker, 200,182 Americans have died due to the virus with over 6.86 million confirmed infected cases in the country.

Amid the rising death toll, US President Donald Trump in a recorded message to the UN General Assembly said: "We will distribute a vaccine, we will defeat the virus, we will end the pandemic, and we will enter a new era of unprecedented prosperity, cooperation and peace."

Trump said, "The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions," referring to the virus.

"The Chinese government and the World Health Organization which is virtually controlled by China falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission, the US president said, adding, "Later, they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease,"

However, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked the US president over the handling the virus, saying: "Due to Donald Trump's lies and incompetence in the past six months, (we) have seen one of the gravest losses of American life in history."

The virus issue has now become a US election issue with just days left for the polls.