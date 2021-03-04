Authorities alert of possible attack on US Capitol, House session scrapped

The House of Representatives scrapped Thursday's session after authorities alerted of a possible "breach" of the US Capitol by a militia group.

"We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4," the US Capitol Police said on Thursday.

"We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers," the statement further added.

House lawmakers announced that the voting on two important bills on police reform and voting rights will no longer be held on Thursday and in fact, will take place late on Wednesday.

The threat comes after extremists groups supporting former president Donald Trump claimed on the internet that he will return to Washington on March 4 for the inauguration of a second term.

QAnon, a conspiracy theory group, engaged in online discussions that Trump will be inaugurated as the US president on March 4, a day when most US presidents swore in until 1933, when it was changed to January 20.

About two months before on the day of Joe Biden's certification of the election win, thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed into the Capitol building, causing violence and vandalisation that left five people dead.

The incident sent shockwaves across the world of the threat to American democracy.



