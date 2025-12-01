/Austrian influencer Stefanie Pieper found dead in Slovenian forest, ex-boyfriend arrested

Austrian beauty influencer Stefanie Pieper, 31, was tragically found dead in a Slovenian forest on Friday (November 28), a week after she was reported missing. Pieper, who was known for her popular lifestyle, fashion, and beauty content, had been unreachable for a photoshoot, sparking concern among her friends and family. The last communication she had with friends was a message claiming that someone was following her and that an unknown individual was in stairwell of her apartment building.

Her former boyfriend, who is also 31, was arrested after his car was discovered on fire near a casino close to the Austrian border. After his arrest, he allegedly confessed to strangling Pieper and then placing her body in a suitcase, which he abandoned in a forest in Slovenia. The ex-boyfriend led police to the crime scene after his confession. Alongside him, two of his relatives, a brother and a stepfather, were also arrested, though the exact motive for the crime remains unclear. The accused in the case could face up to 20 years or life imprisonment for the crime committed.

