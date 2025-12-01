/Austrian influencer Stefanie Pieper found dead in Slovenian forest, ex-boyfriend arrested

Austrian influencer Stefanie Pieper, 31, was found murdered by her ex-boyfriend in Slovenia after he confessed to strangling her and disposing of her body in a suitcase
Austrian beauty influencer Stefanie Pieper, 31, was tragically found dead in a Slovenian forest on Friday (November 28), a week after she was reported missing. Pieper, who was known for her popular lifestyle, fashion, and beauty content, had been unreachable for a photoshoot, sparking concern among her friends and family. The last communication she had with friends was a message claiming that someone was following her and that an unknown individual was in stairwell of her apartment building.
Her former boyfriend, who is also 31, was arrested after his car was discovered on fire near a casino close to the Austrian border. After his arrest, he allegedly confessed to strangling Pieper and then placing her body in a suitcase, which he abandoned in a forest in Slovenia. The ex-boyfriend led police to the crime scene after his confession. Alongside him, two of his relatives, a brother and a stepfather, were also arrested, though the exact motive for the crime remains unclear. The accused in the case could face up to 20 years or life imprisonment for the crime committed.
Stefanie Pieper was a well-known social media personality based in Graz, Austria, with a significant following for her lifestyle, beauty, and fashion posts. She had built a solid career as a brand ambassador for various cosmetics brands and was also pursuing music under the name "Stefanie Pieper Music." Additionally, Pieper studied law, showing a diverse set of interests beyond her social media presence. Her untimely and horrific death has left her followers, the influencer community, and the general public in shock.
