/‘What part of the body?’: Trump has ‘no idea’ what was scanned during MRI, but says will release report

US President Donald Trump, who has often been surrounded by rumours about his health, said on Sunday (Nov 30) that he will release the results of the MRI scan he underwent in October. However, the president said that he has no idea what part of his body was scanned during the medical examination. Trump also claimed that he aced his cognitive test, contrary to speculations of mental decline made by his political rivals and the public.

Speaking to reporters aboard his Air Force One plane on his way to Washington from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump expressed willingness to release the reports from his physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“If you want to have it released, I’ll release it.” He said, describing the results as “perfect.”

