Austria imposes lockdown on unvaccinated citizens as Europe grapples with virus

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced lockdown for those who are still unvaccinated will begin from Monday and will cover people over 12.

The move comes as the country has witnessed a surge in virus cases as winter begins to settle in. The Chancellor said the step is not being taken lightly while adding that "it is necessary".

Also Read: 'Life will be miserable' for unvaccinated people, warns Australian medical chief

Those who are unvaccinated won't be allowed to go to theatres, restaurants and will be allowed only to buy essentials.

Reports claim authorities are set to vaccinate kids aged 5 to 11 from Monday as the country grapples with the virus as COVID-19 cases surged to over 13,000 on Saturday.

Watch:

Meanwhile, 15 people were arrested in the Netherlands over lockdown protests after clashes erupted between demonstrators and police.

Also Read: Greece faces fourth wave as Germany, Czech Republic battle virus surge

The Dutch government ordered a partial lockdown in the country to last for three weeks as restaurants were asked to shut by 8pm while putting a limit on contact among people.

Also Read: Virus cases continue to surge in Britain

Europe has witnessed a surge in cases as authorities have increasingly imposed restrictions in various countries.

France and Germany have also experienced a surge in cases even as at least 65 per cent of people in Europe have got both jabs. Norway has offered booster shots as countries in Europe have tightened restrictions on those who have not yet taken the vaccine.

(With inputs from Agencies)