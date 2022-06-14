Australian teen charged for 3D printing firearm at home

An 18-year-old from Australia has been charged after police seized a fully functioning firearm he allegedly made at home with a 3D printer. Police said the homemade weapon was discovered by Drug and Firearm Squad detectives inside a home in Bayswater, in Perth's northeast, on June 3.

"This firearm although it resembles a toy has the ability to cause serious harm within our community," Detective Senior Sgt. Blair Smith told reporters. "It's deeply concerning that this man was able to manufacture this firearm at home with a 3D printer and readily available materials."

The 3D-printed weapon is capable of firing 15 rounds with one pull of the trigger. The teen has been charged with a series of firearm offences including the unlicensed manufacture of firearms or ammunition and possession of a prohibited weapon.

In Australia, civilians are banned from possessing fully automatic weapons, and all other gun ownership is heavily regulated and restricted to people over 18 with a valid license.

The laws were introduced in 1996 after a gunman opened fire on tourists at Port Arthur, a former colonial prison in Tasmania, killing 35 people.

It is estimated that it can take just 48 hours to manufacture a gun with materials costing as little as $40, while a 3D printer can cost $6,000.

The teen is due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court on June 22.



(with inputs from agencies)





