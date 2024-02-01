Australian police rescue 3-year-old stuck inside Hello Kitty claw machine

A three-year-old named Ethan embarked on a unique adventure in a Queensland shopping centre, getting trapped inside a claw machine while exploring for toys. Police were called to the scene, and a video captured the child surrounded by toys as officers pondered the rescue mission.

On a Sunday evening at Capalaba shopping centre, police responded to reports of a child stuck in a claw machine. The video footage shows the carefree toddler amid a pile of Hello Kitty plushies, seemingly unfazed by the situation.

Despite the unconventional circumstances, the child obediently followed police instructions, covering his eyes as they shattered the glass to free him.

The child's father, Timothy Hopper, told reporters on it was “unbelievable” how quickly his son got inside the claw machine after he had turned his back for a “split second’ while out grocery shopping.

He humorously recounted messaging his father about how many two-dollar coins they had while his son was inside the machine.

Senior Constable Stuart Power, with 11 years of policing experience told the Guardian that it was a unique incident in his career. He shared a light-hearted moment with his colleague, both fathers contemplating their own children's potential adventures.

Following the incident, the claw machine was removed after the glass was shattered to free the child.