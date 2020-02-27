Australian boy, whose bullying video went viral to donate $475,000

A nine-year-old Australian boy who gained massive support after his video describing his struggles from bullying went viral, will donate hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in donations to charity.

Quaden Bayles, a week ago, was seen crying and repeatedly saying to his mother who was recording that video that he wanted to commit suicide after facing bullying at school. The video got massive support across the world, with people sympathising with the kid, including celebrities such as Australian actor Hugh Jackman and NBA player Enes Kanter.

A mother shared a video of her distraught son who faced bullying. The kid said he wants to die.

US comedian Brad Williams started a GoFundMe page that eventually raised almost US$475,000 for sending Bayles and his mother to Disneyland.

However, his aunt told Australia's NITV News that the donations would be used for charities instead.

"What kid wouldn't want to go to Disneyland, especially if you have lived Quaden's life. To escape to anywhere that is fun that doesn't remind him of his day to day challenges," she was quoted as saying.

"But my sister said 'you know what, let's get back to the real issue'. This little fella has been bullied. How many suicides, black or white, in our society have happened due to bullying."

"We want the money to go to community organisations that really need it. They know what the money should be spent on, So as much as we want to go to Disneyland, I think our community would far off benefit from that."

Bayles also led the National Rugby League's Indigenous All Stars team on Saturday ahead of an exhibition match against the New Zealand Maoris.

In the bullying video that was watched more than a million times, Bayles' mother said: "This is what bullying does,"

"Can you please educate your children, your families, your friends?"

