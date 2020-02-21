Hugh Jackman, Mark Hamill, Megyn Kelly & others send support messages to schoolboy who was bullied

Hollywood stars including Hugh Jackman who played Wolverine in 'X-Men' franchise and Mark Hamill who played Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars' shared messages of support for a nine-year-old boy as he was seen sobbing uncontrollably in videos that surfaced online.

His mother posted videos of the boy who was bullied at school. The boy was born with achondroplasia dwarfism, a genetic condition that affects a person's growth.

His mother, when she went to pick her son from school in Queensland in Australia, says in her video that she filmed her son after witnessing an incident as she picked him up from school. She says: "We just went to pick him up and saw a student patting him on the head and making fun of his height... he ran to the car in hysterics because he doesn't want me to make a scene at the school."

In the disturbing video, the boy can be heard saying, "give me a knife, I'm going to kill myself" and "I want to die".

Hugh Jackman responded to the videos as he wrote, "Quaden, you are stronger than you know mate, and no matter what, you've got a friend in me. So, everyone lets please be kind to each other, bullying is not OK. Life is hard enough, so let's remember, every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle, so let's just be kind."

Meanwhile, Mark Hamill wrote, "The cruelty is as astonishing as it is heartbreaking."

'Walking Dead' actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan in the TV series, also wrote, "My man, I don't know your name, I don't know your mum's name, but I saw your video. What I want you to know is that you have friends, me included. You haven't met me yet, but we'll see if we can change that for one."

Megyn Kelly shared an article about the video on Twitter and encouraged her followers to educate their children on bullying's impact. She wrote, "Pls, please, stop with the cruelty. Kindness. Love. Friendship. Understanding. What else matters? Pls, teach your children what bullying does to its targets. What kind of people do we want to be?"

Soon after the video of the child went viral, comedian Brad Williams raised over $30,000 to send him to Disneyland.