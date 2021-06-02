Australia: Victoria's lockdown extended by 7 days as cases surge

What started as a lockdown out of caution against coronavirus has now been extended for another seven days in Australia’s state of Victoria.

The Australian government had imposed a strict lockdown in Australia to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. However, the lockdown has not been able to put an end to the cases as six new local cases were reported in Victoria this morning, taking the toll to 60.

Also read | Australia: Victoria state lockdown end date in doubt after new COVID-19 cases

Acting Premier James Merlino hosted a press conference to provide updates on the extended lockdown in the state.

"The best way to stop this virus is via vaccination, but as we know, only 2% of our population is fully vaccinated. If we let this thing run its course, it will explode," Merlino said. "We've got to run this to ground because if we don’t, people will die."

All the previous regulations have been removed, however, locals are still strictly advised not to step outside their home, unless for essentials. However, in the extended lockdown, people can now travel up to 10km of distance.

Also read | One day the pandemic will be behind us, but psychological scars will remain: WHO chief

While wearing a mask and social distancing will be compulsory, activities such as landscaping and painting have been allowed in the list of allowed outdoor activities. Students of grades 11 and 12 will also be returning back to face-to-face classes.

In addition to this, the cap on outdoor gatherings has been increased to 10 and outdoor seating in a restaurant can now operate with 50 people, excluding children up to one year.

Salons and retail shops have also been permitted to re-open but only with masks. Religious ceremonies can be held with social distancing, masks, and 50 people with a faith leader. Funerals and weddings have also been allowed with a cap of 50 mourners and 10 attendees respectively.