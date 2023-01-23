Australia to get sea mines to blow up Chinese enemy vessels

China's military expansionism in the pacific waters has long been a cause of concern for Australia. Australian planes were also "chaffed" by Chinese fighter jets in an aggressive manoeuvre last year. In the midst of this, Australia is now all set to deter China and contain its military might by investing $1 billion in high-tech underwater sea mines.

While confirming the upcoming purchase, the Department of Defence told The Sydney Morning Herald that it is "accelerating the acquisition of smart sea mines, which will help to secure sea lines of communication and protect Australia’s maritime approaches.”

“A modern sea mining capability is a significant deterrent to potential aggressors," it added. The sea mines are equipped to spot the difference between military targets and other ships and can also be operated remotely to give away passage to friendly ships.

The acquisition cost for the sea mines is anticipated to be in the range of $500 million to $1 billion, according to the sources quoted by the media outlet. Two of Europe’s leading sea mine manufacturers are Italy and Spain.

The sea mines are touted by retired naval officers as “the most effective weapons system ever deployed in maritime warfare."

Chinese aggression in the South China Sea has propelled Australia in recent years to fuel up its defence capabilities. The Australian government earlier in the month announced it would spend up to $2 billion in strengthening its missile capabilities which also includes purchasing the renowned HIMARS long-range rocket system.

