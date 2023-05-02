Australia to ban recreational vaping, tighten other aspects of e-cigarette laws

Australia on Tuesday, May (2) announced that it will ban recreational vaping in an attempt to curb the use of e-cigarettes across the nation. The authorities are focused on tightening the e-cigarette laws in the biggest crackdown on the tobacco industry in more than a decade. Australia is aimed at stopping an alarming rise in teenage vaping, which experts described as an "epidemic".

The country will ban single-use disposable vapes, put a brake on halt imports of non-prescription versions, and also restrict how much nicotine e-cigarettes may contain. The disposable vapes, which are quite popular with the young generation, will also be banned. The government said that the sale of vapes will be restricted to the pharmacies and they also introduce a minimum quality standard.

Health Minister Mark Butler said in a speech at the National Press Club: "Just like they did with smoking, Big Tobacco has taken another addictive product, wrapped it in shiny packaging and added flavours to create a new generation of nicotine addicts."

Butler said, "Vaping has become the number one behavioural issue in high schools. And it's becoming widespread in primary schools."

The Australian health minister said that vaping was sold to governments and communities around the world as a "therapeutic product to help long-term smokers quit".

"It was not sold as a recreational product -- especially not one for our kids," he said, further adding that the government will Butler also increase taxes on tobacco sales by five per cent each year over the next three years.

Heavy taxes on tobacco mean Australia already has some of the most expensive cigarettes in the world - with a pack of 25 selling for around Aus$50 (US$33).

Does vaping help in quitting smoking? It is widely claimed by people who use vapes that the e-ciggerate is a safer alternative to smoking tobacco cigarettes. They also say that vapes are useful for helping smokers quit.

For the unversed, vaping involves heating a liquid that contains nicotine in what is called an e-cigarette and turning it into a vapour that users inhale.

But the claims have been refuted by evidence-backed studies, as the discovered long-term impacts of vaping. A 2022 study by the Australian National University found adolescents who vaped were three times more likely to start smoking.

The researchers said at the time: "Nicotine use in children and adolescents can lead to lifelong addiction issues as well as difficulties in concentration and learning."

"Vapes deliver hundreds of chemicals -- some of them known to be toxic and many others with unknown effects," they had added.

