Australia: Ten killed in wedding bus crash, driver arrested

A wedding party bus crashed in the Hunter wine region north of Sydney, Australia in which 10 people were killed. The police on Monday said that after the fatal accident, the 58-year-old driver was arrested.



In the images shown on television, the light-coloured coach appeared laying on its side after it overturned late Sunday night. The bus was carrying guests from a wedding at a local winery.



A dozen emergency workers, donning high visibility yellow vests, reached the site of the accident and the coloured lights of their vehicles flashed in the foggy night. The death toll may increase as 25 people were rushed to hospital, in which two of them were airlifted by helicopter from the crash site, stated Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman.



The bus remains to be righted and the deceased are still inside, she stated, hinting at the possibility of some people being trapped underneath. She added that the police are not aware of the involvement of any children.

ALSO READ | 'Big Penis USA' pills banned in Australia for containing hidden drug ingredient Driver arrested The coach driver had to go through mandatory testing at the hospital before he was held at a police station in nearby Cessnock, said the police officer while speaking to reporters at the scene.



"He's under arrest. He's been the driver of a motor vehicle collision where there have been fatal injuries and there will be charges pending," she added.



The passengers had participated in a wedding together, stated the officer, and were probably heading to their accommodation post festivities. “No other vehicle appeared to have been involved in the crash,” she stated. 'Cruel and sad' Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that weddings are supposed to be the happiest of times for family and friends.



"For a joyous day like that in a beautiful place to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and sad, and so unfair," he stated in Canberra.



"People hire a bus for weddings in order to keep their guests safe, and that just adds to the unimaginable nature of this tragedy," the prime minister added.

WATCH | El Nino could hit Wheat production in Australia | WION Climate Tracker PM Albanese extended his wishes for the speedy recovery of those admitted to the hospital and appreciated the efforts of the emergency workers.



"I want to give our thanks to the first responders, those who arrived at this terrible scene. I cannot imagine what they were confronted with, what they had to deal with," he stated. A Crash Investigation Unit and specialist forensic police are examining the area.



New South Wales Premier Chris Minns sent his "deepest condolences" to the families of those killed and injured. "This is a profoundly tragic event. I know the whole community of (New South Wales), and in particular, the people of the Hunter, will be shocked and saddened to wake up to this news today," Minns stated. (With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.