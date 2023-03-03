Australia: Nurses, midwives warned against posting content on OnlyFans

Nurses and midwives in Australia have been warned against posting explicit content on OnlyFans. According to an email sent by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of New South Wales (NSW) on Wednesday (March 1), medical workers risked being a distraction for patients even if they produced explicit content in their own time and in a way that did not identify their profession, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

"If a practitioner is the content creator (on OnlyFans), then being recognised or publishing photographs in uniform, they could be reported for their conduct, deemed by the complainant as unprofessional, or as one said, a distraction for patients," the email titled “OnlyFans – Are you breaching the professional standards by subscribing to online content services?” read.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council also listed examples of OnlyFans scenarios for discussion.

"A patient recognises a nurse from her OnlyFans page and advises other patients and her colleagues of the nurse's OnlyFans content. This creates a difficult situation in the workplace. A colleague reports her to the regulator as she believes her conduct is below the expected standards of a registered nurse and that her behaviour has brought the profession into disrepute," one such example read.

"A senior manager recognises a junior from her OnlyFans page and gives her preferential rostering. He later sends her messages on her OnlyFans account asking for the favour to be returned. The nurse reports him to the regulator," another example read.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald report, nurses were alarmed by the email. “As a nurse, I personally found it very moralising and slut-shaming,” one nurse said. “I found that having an NSW statutory body attempting to regulate what nurses and midwives do in the spare time with their bodies as fairly moralistic … I think unless they are tearing off their NSW Health scrubs and talking about how they are a nurse, what damage is it doing to the profession?” she added.

A spokesperson for NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told the publication that OnlyFans guidelines were a matter for the Nursing and Midwifery Council, which is an independent oversight body, and he would not seek to influence it.



