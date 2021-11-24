Australia names all of Hezbollah, neo-Nazi group as terrorist organisation

Australia on Wednesday classified all of Hezbollah— a Lebanese Shia Islamist political party, which also has a militia wing—as a terrorist group.

Apart from that, the government also placed a neo-Nazi group known as The Base in the new terrorist group list.

Home affairs minister Karen Andrews said the Iran-backed Shiite group “continues to threaten terrorist attacks and provide support to terrorist organisations” and poses a “real and credible” threat to Australia.

“There is no place in Australia for their hateful ideologies,” Andrews told reporters.

“We know that there are individuals actively watching what is happening in Australia. There are people here who have the intent and the capability to do us harm,” she added.

Hezbollah, which plays a key role in Lebanese politics, has been accused of fuelling Syria's civil war by sending thousands of fighters across the border to prop up President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

In 2006, it fought a short yet devastating war against Israel.

Critics have accused the movement of killing former prime minister Rafik Hariri in 2005, and more recently of blocking investigations into the cataclysmic 2020 Beirut port explosion.

It has also claimed responsibility for multiple rocket attacks on Israel and is the only side that has to date refused to disarm since the country's devastating civil war ended in 1990.

Some countries have sought to distinguish between Hezbollah's political and militant factions, fearing a blanket ban could destabilise Lebanon and hamper contacts with authorities.

The decision by the Australian government comes as Lebanon reels from spiralling political and economic crises.

Nearly 80 per cent of the population is estimated to be living below the poverty line.

Elections are expected in March 2022 and there is growing public anger about nepotism and corruption among Lebanon's ruling class.

(With inputs from agencies)