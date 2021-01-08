Mahathir, Hezbollah secy general listed as world’s ‘most dangerous extremists’ by US-based group

Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and the secretary-general of Palestinian group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, have been listed among “The Top 20 Most Dangerous Extremists Around the World” by a US-based Counter Extremism Project (CEP).

The CEP presented the list as a collection of extremists across a spectrum of ideologies and beliefs, whom it said were “considered a huge threat to international security.”

Nasrallah is named as the most dangerous in the list, ahead of Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla, the self-styled “caliph” of terrorist group Islamic State. Mahathir is number 14 on the list.

The CEP cited Mahathir as anti-Semitic, a critic of the West, and highlighted his remarks about the October 2020 terrorist attack in France.

“Mahathir is not directly responsible for specific acts of violence. However, his controversial opinions have led to international condemnation as it was alleged Mahathir supported extremist violence against the West,” the CEP said.

The CEP was founded in 2014 by former US government officials with a particular focus on disrupting the IS terrorist group.