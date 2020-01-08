Australia bushfires: Over 180 people arrested for blaze-related crimes, deliberately starting fire 

A row has erupted around the devastating, raging bushfires in Australia as fresh reports inform of more than 180 people being accused of allegedly starting the blazes during the bushfire season.

Australian media on Tuesday reported that as many as 180 people have been arrested for bushfire-related offences of which over 20 people have been charged for deliberately setting up the blazes.

People have also been arrested and charged for not paying heed to fire bans and caution notices put up by the local authorities.

The devastating bushfires seem to see no signs of abating and have swallowed over 10 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land, claiming lives of more than 20 people this season and killing around 1 billion animals.

As per reports, as many as 10,000 camels could be culled in the northwest of South Australia as locals complain thirsty animals, in search of water, are posing a threat to the inhabitants.

The bushfire season in Australia this year started earlier than normal following a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bushland vulnerable to fires.

While thousands have been left homeless, many rural towns have spent days without electricity, telecommunications and, in some cases, drinking water.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he spoke with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday and said that the US and the UK have offered support.

An area as big as South Korea has been destroyed by bushfires in Australia. Satellite imagery captures smoke emanating from the bushfires is travelling through South America.

In the meanwhile, authorities have predicted another temperature spike as soon as January 10, with little rain indicating a return to hazardous conditions.

(With inputs from Reuters)