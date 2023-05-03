Australia: Body of missing fisherman found inside crocodile

An Australian man's remains, who died while fishing with friends, have been discovered inside a crocodile in northern Queensland. Kevin Darmody was last seen in Kennedy's Bend, a well-known saltwater crocodile habitat in a far-flung area of northern Queensland On Saturday (April 29).

After two days of extensive search, police euthanised two large crocodiles and discovered human remains, as reported by BBC.

Police described it as a "tragic ending" to the search for the 65-year-old, although the remains have not yet been identified.

Darmody was a well-known local resident of Cape York and an accomplished fisherman.

About 1.5 km (0.9 miles) from where he was last seen, the two crocodiles, which were 4.1m (13.4 ft) and 2.8m in length, were shot and killed on Monday (April 1).

Despite the fact that only one of the reptiles contained human remains, wildlife officers are convinced that both were present during the incident.

The fishermen with Darmody at the time did not witness the attack but reported hearing him shout, followed by a loud splash.

I raced down… but there was no sign of him, just his thongs [flip-flops] on the bank and nothing else," his friend John Peiti told the Cape York Weekly.

In the tropical north of Australia, crocodiles are abundant, although attacks are uncommon. Since records have been kept in Queensland since 1985, Darmody's death is just the 13th fatal attack there.

A crocodile was believed to have killed an elderly woman who went missing in Port Douglas in 2017. In another isolated case, a woman was attacked and killed in Daintree National Park the previous year.

Queensland's crocodile population has increased from a low of about 5,000 to over 30,000 as of today owing to a hunting ban that was enacted in 1974.

According to a 2019-research, there are 1.7 adult crocodiles on average per river kilometre assessed, said a BBC report.

As part of Queensland's management system, "problem crocodiles" are pulled out of locations where they endanger the public's safety and, in very rare circumstances, put to death.

These figures are dwarfed by Australia's Northern Territory (NT), which has the biggest wild crocodile population in the world, with some 100,000 of the reptiles.

Since 2005, there had been an average of 1-2 deaths in the region from crocodile attacks, although none have happened since 2018. This is despite awareness efforts urging people to be "crocwise" around rivers.