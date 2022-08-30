Australia: 40-year-old mystery ends with Chris Dawson being found guilty of murdering wife

Chris Dawson, who is a part of one of Australia's longest-running cold cases, has been convicted for the murder of his wife Lynette, CNN reported. The case was documented in the popular "Teacher's Pet" podcast, where new claims led to the 74-year-old's arrest in 2018 as police re-examined evidence.

The podcast claimed that Dawson, then a high school teacher, was having an affair with a 16-year-old student when his wife vanished in January 1982. He maintained that he had nothing to do with her disappearance, and that she walked out on him and his two kids. He reported her missing in February 1982. Dawson had also pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder.

Now, Justice Ian Harrison took into account circumstantial evidence and discounted reports of Lynette being seen in the subsequent years. Even though there was no direct evidence, Harrison said that circumstantial evidence pointed to Dawson being guilty.

"The whole of the circumstantial evidence satisfies me that Lynette Dawson is dead, that she died on or about 8 January 1982, and that she did not voluntarily abandon her home," Harrison said.

"Her death was a result of a conscious and voluntary act committed by Mr Dawson with the intention of causing her death," he added.

Dawson had even claimed to talking to his wife in the weeks after her disappearance. However, the judge said it makes no sense that a woman who was "supposedly desperate to leave her marriage" would call and give updates about herself.

"I'm satisfied beyond unreasonable doubt that Mr Dawson's reported telephone conversations with Lynette Dawson after January 1982 are lies," Harrison said.

He further said that despite the case getting huge publicity, with several TV programmes and the "Teacher's Pet" podcast talking about it, no one ever came forward with any information on Lynette.

(With inputs from agencies)