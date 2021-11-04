'My name is Cleo': Australian Police releases audio of when 4-year-old girl was rescued

After successfully saving a four-year-old girl who was abducted on October 16, the Australian Police has now released audio of the moment they had found the little girl.

Four-year-old Cleo Smith had disappeared from her family’s tent at a campsite on October 16. When the parents reported her to be missing, the police department and locals launched a massive search party.

During one of the search drives, Cleo was found in locked house in Carnarvon, which is just six minutes' drive away from her family’s home. The officers reported that the little was girl was playing with toys in a lighted house but was very alert and aware.

"My name is Cleo," the little girl can be heard saying in the audio released by the Australian Police from the time they had discovered Cleo.

Detective Sergeant Cameron Blaine was the officer who had rescued little Cleo. He said he asked her name to be very sure that it was Cleo. The police officers could be heard being trying to assure Cleo that she was now safe with them.

She was allegedly abducted by a 36-year-old man who will now be charged in connection with her disappearance. The suspect was admitted in a hospital as he tried to harm himself in police custody but is now back at the station and is being investigated by the police department. He is expected to be produced before a magistrate later today.

The moment Cleo was rescued 👏 pic.twitter.com/arusYi9kCa — WA Police Force (@WA_Police) November 3, 2021 ×

"What a great day. We now have returned Cleo to her loving parents. It is a wonderful day for this little girl and her family," WA Commissioner Chris Dawson said in a separate televised press conference.

Detective Blaine told the media that he was glad to see that Cleo behave like a normal four-year-old child would. Describing her as bubbly and laughing, he recounted that "she was eating an icy pole, she told me it was very sticky to eat, she was just delightful".

Experts will slowly start asking questions from Cleo to get to know the whole story and motive behind this abduction. However, officers have cautioned experts to be very careful while talking to Cleo, to ensure she is not mentally harmed during this process.