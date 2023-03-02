'Ate worms, drank urine': Man tells a tale of survival in Amazon forest for 31 days

A Bolivian man claimed that he went missing in the Amazon rainforest alone for a month where he ate worms and insects, used boots to collect water and drank his own urine to survive.

If the claims of the man are confirmed, Jhonatan Acosta, aged 30, would become one of the longest-ever lone survivors of Amazon.

“It helped a lot to know about survival techniques: I had to consume insects, drink my urine, eat worms,” he said while speaking to Unitel TV on Tuesday. “I was attacked by animals,” he added.

At the end of January, Acosta's family reported that he has gone missing. He had gone on a hunting trip to the Amazon rainforest with four friends but somehow got separated from his trip members on January 25. Last Saturday, almost a month later, he was discovered by the search and rescue teams.

Acosta said that it rained for around half of the month. He added that to collect whatever rainwater was possible, he used his rubber boots. However, when there was no rain, he was forced to drink his own urine.

“I asked God for rain. If it hadn’t rained, I would not have survived,” Acosta said. Acosta added that he walked for about 40km (25 miles) in the hope to find a civilisation but soon realised that he had been going around in circles.

According to reports, the man lost 17kg and dislocated his ankle during his stay in the Amazon rainforest. He was exposed to all wild elements at night and was bitten by different creatures.

Acosta's sister Miladde Acosta said that her brother “had to fight with a pig, which is a wild and dangerous animal”, and a tiger lurked nearby, reported CBS.

“I am very happy and grateful,” Acosta told the station after being reunited with his family. After the ordeal, Acosta was admitted to a health centre where his beard and hair were shaved.

He has now taken a vow to never go hunting and has decided to dedicate his life to creating music for God.

"He is going to play music to praise God. He promised God that, and I think he will keep his promise," said Horacio Acosta, the younger brother of the survivor.

