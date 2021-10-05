At OPCW, 45 nations push Russia for answers on Navalny poisoning

On Tuesday, a group of 45 nations, including Britain, Germany and Canada, at OPCW, the global toxic arms watchdog, called on Russia to provide answers about the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Delegates said that as per the rules of the Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Russia has to respond within 10 days to questions posed by the countries.

"Today, 45 States Parties, including Britain have informed the OPCW executive council that they will formally put questions to Russia about the poisoning of @navalny under Article 9 of the Convention," British delegates said in a tweet.

"Russia has 10 days to answer," they added.

Today, 45 States Parties, including 🇬🇧, have informed the #OPCW Executive Council that they will formally put questions to Russia about the poisoning of @Navalny, under Article IX of the Convention. Russia has 10 days to answer. Details will appear here: https://t.co/hfvYMeEVwP pic.twitter.com/rhY3rk3HX5 — UK Delegation OPCW (@UK_OPCW) October 5, 2021 ×

Canada and Germany also tweeted that they were part of the 45-country statement.

🧵1/2



Despite repeated requests, there has been no investigation by 🇷🇺 into the attack on Alexei #Navalny with a #Novichok nerve agent. 🇨🇦 joins 44 other countries in taking the next step, asking 🇷🇺to clarify the circumstances of this attack under Article 9 of the #CWC. #EC98 pic.twitter.com/Fki24JKrfW — Canada in OPCW (@CanadaOPCW) October 5, 2021 ×

Case of Alexey Navalny: Today in the #OPCW Executive Council several states including Germany demanded answers from Russia under a special consultation procedure. Russia must explain the finding of a prohibited chemical warfare agent. — Susanne Baumann (@GERMANYonUN) October 5, 2021 ×

"It is essential that Russia sets out in detail the steps taken to investigate and shed light on the use of a chemical weapon on its territory," said a portion of the statement quoted on the British delegation's Twitter account.

Western governments claim that opposition leader Navalny was poisoned with an old Soviet-era nerve agent, known as Novichok, last August in Russia.

After receiving treatment in Germany, he returned to Russia, where he is in jail now.

Also read | US says preparing new Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

Western states have also called on Syria, a close ally of Russia, to allow arms inspectors in, saying Damascus is continuing to violate its obligations to the OPCW.

Many countries have called for the Russian government to provide more information about and clarify Navalny's poisoning.

However, the Kremlin has always denied involvement.

Vladimir Putin is directly accused by Navalny of being responsible for the attack. On his return from treatment in Germany, the opposition leader was arrested and jailed on old fraud charges.

Also read | Russia hits Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with new charge that could add to jail term

The executive council of the OPCW, which has 41 member states, meets this week to discuss progress in eliminating chemical weapons, including taking action when member states do not comply.

Meanwhile, Britain has said it will not relent in pressing Russia over the Novichok attack on Sergei Skripal, a former double agent in the English city of Salisbury.

As a result of the attack, both Sergei Skripal and his daughter were left battling for their lives, while the police officer investigating the case fell gravely ill. A local woman who was exposed to the nerve agent died later.

(With inputs from agencies)