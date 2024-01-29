At least six injured after American Airlines flight’s ‘hard landing’ in Hawaii

At least six people were left injured after an American Airlines flight experienced a “hard landing” at Kahului Airport in the US state of Hawaii. One passenger and five flight attendants were taken to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries, reported the American media.

About the incident

American Airlines Flight 271 took off from Los Angeles International Airport and was set to land in Maui just after 2:00 pm (local time), on Saturday (Jan 27), but experienced an issue upon landing.

“American Airlines flight 271 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Maui (OGG) experienced an issue upon landing in OGG,” American Airlines told CNN in a statement. It added, “The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally.”

The flight was carrying 167 passengers and seven crew members. Maui Police Department said medics responded to a dispatch call at 2:21 pm (local time), reported Hawaii News Now.

The aircraft has since been taken out of service for inspection, said American Airlines. It added, “The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority.”

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that they will investigate the hard landing, in a statement on their website.

“American Airlines Flight 271, an Airbus A320, made a hard landing on Runway 20 at Kahului Airport in Hawaii at approximately 2 p.m. local time,” said the FAA statement. It added, “The FAA will investigate.”

American Airlines plane slides off the runway

The incident in Hawaii came days after an American Airlines flight slid off the taxiway in Rochester, New York shortly after landing due to the snowy conditions in the city.

The flight carrying 53 passengers had just landed at New York’s Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, on Thursday (Jan 18) and was being taxied to the terminal when it slipped.

At the time, American Airlines said that the aircraft slipped “due to snowy airfield conditions.” None of the 53 passengers on the plane was injured in the incident, the airline had said.