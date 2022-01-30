At least seven hospitalised after carbon monoxide poisoning in Ohio hotel

At least 7 people were hospitalised after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio. According to reports by The Associated Press, the victims are in critical condition.

A call was made to 911 after a two-year-old girl was found unconscious in the pool. Marysville police chief, Tony Brooks said that following this several calls were made to 911 after people reported symptoms including dizziness and burning in the throat.

The Marysville fire chief, Jay Riley, while speaking to the Columbus Dispatch said that nine people were taken to local hospital.

He further added that the source of carbon monoxide remains. However, everyone who was hospitalised had been in the hotel’s pool area.

The hotel has been evacuated. A total of two people were treated at the scene.

Such incidents are usually rare.

Earlier in October a team of firefighters responded to reports of a gas leak in a store in Canberra, just to discover that the smell was caused by the pungent odour of a fruit inside the building.

After spending an hour searching in vain for the gas leak, the emergency responders were advised by the owners of the tenancy above the shops advised them about the potential source of the incident; Durian fruit.

(With inputs from agencies)