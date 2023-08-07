At least four Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli air strikes near Damascus: Reports

At least four Syrian soldiers were killed while as many were wounded after an Israeli missile strike targeted the vicinity of the capital city of Damascus, reported state media Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

"At about 2:20 in the morning today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus," said the agency citing a military source, adding that "some material damage" had also been reported.

After the initial strikes, the Syrian air defence system managed to intercept the Israeli missiles and shot down some of them, the publication noted.

In the aftermath, Syria's foreign ministry released a statement, condemning the attack "in the strongest terms".

Notably, On July 19, Israel carried out similar strikes near Damascus that killed three pro-government fighters and wounded four others. Previous other strikes have put both Damascus and Aleppo airports out of service as well.

Why Israel attacks Syria?

For several years now, Tel Aviv has been carrying out air strikes against what it described as Iran-linked targets in Syria. Since the civil war broke out in 2011 in Syria, Iran's influence has grown in the region with President Bashar al-Assad having full support of the Shi'ite country.

Although Israel does not comment frequently regarding its air strikes on Syria, the country has made a point to reiterate that it will not allow its nemesis Iran to expand its footprint there.

Primarily, Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions have been the target of the Israeli strikes.

Notably, Hezbollah is a Shia terror outfit, majorly operating in southern Lebanon, backed by Iran. The group came into existence during the 15-year Lebanese Civil War and has been waging a war against Israel by supporting Palestinian factions and their cause.

(With inputs from agencies)