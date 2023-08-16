At least 60 feared dead after migrant boat capsizes off Cape Verde

Over 60 migrants are feared to have died, while search is on to trace others after a boat carrying them capsized off Cape Verde.

The boat left Senegal in July "with 101 passengers on board", the Senegalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement released on Tuesday (Aug 16).

While at least 38 people were rescued, more than a dozen migrants are still reported to be missing and presumed dead.

The Cape Verdean authorities were informed of the boat incident after it was spotted by a Spanish fishing vessel about 150 nautical miles (277 km) from the Cape Verdean island of Sal on Monday.

Victims are all Senegalese

A health services official in Sal, Jose Rui Moreira, said that 38 were rescued, of which seven have been hospitalised. The 38 survivors include four children aged 12 to 16.

All the competent services have been activated to assist the survivors, the police said.

"We must open our arms and welcome the living and bury the dead with dignity," said Cape Verdean Health Minister Filomena Goncalves, according to the Inforpress news agency.

The Senegalese ministry, "in conjunction with the competent Cape Verdean authorities, has made the necessary arrangements for (the) repatriation (of Senegalese nationals) as soon as possible", he said.

The Spanish migration advocacy group Walking Borders said the vessel was a large fishing boat.

Cape Verde, gateway to Europe

Cape Verde, an Atlantic archipelago located a few hundred kilometres from the West African coast, lies on the maritime migration route to the Spanish Canary Islands —a gateway to the European Union.

Every year, thousands of Africans undertake this dangerous journey to Europe in the hope of better life.

They often travel in modest boats or motorised canoes supplied by smugglers, who charge a fee for the journey.

In January, rescue teams in Cape Verde saved about 90 refugees and migrants adrift in a canoe, while two others on board died.

They were from Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone.

(With inputs from agencies)