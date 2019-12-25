At least 35 civilians killed in militant attack in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso militants killed at least 35 civilians, mostly female in northern Soum province on Tuesday.

During the clash with security forces at least 80 militants were killed as seven soldiers succumbed to injuries in of the deadliest attack in the country. According to government officials 31 victims included women.

"A large group of terrorists simultaneously attacked the military base and the civilian population in Arbinda," the army chief of staff said in a statement.

The morning twin attack by bike bourne militants on a military base and Arbinda in Soum province led the military to respond backed by the country's Air Force. The attack lasted for several hours leading to large scale deaths.

"This barbaric attack resulted in the deaths of 35 civilian victims, most of them women," the country's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said in a Twitter post after the incident.

President Roch Marc Kabore has declared two days of national mourning after the attack shocked the country.

The army said it seized large cache of weapons after the fighting ended.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.