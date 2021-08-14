At least 29 people dead, several injured in Haiti's 7.2 magnitude earthquake

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 29 people and injuring many others around the country, and raising fears of Tsunami.

Video footage from the country showed several buildings getting toppled by the strong earthquake as people rushed to find shelter.

The epicentre of this strong quake was nearly 100 miles (160 kilometres) from the centre of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince.

💔🇭🇹🕯️ My heart goes out to Haiti. Aug 14, 2021. Magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the south of the country. pic.twitter.com/lljbOET73M — Centre Toussaint (@CentreToussaint) August 14, 2021 ×

Also read | Several areas in Japan issue evacuation alert after floods and landslides

"I can confirm there are deaths, but I don't yet have an exact toll," said Jerry Chandler, who heads the country's civil protection agency.

The USGS issued a Tsunami warning immediately after the earthquake. The experts calculated the possibility of waves of up to three meters (nearly 10 feet) along the coastline of Haiti. While the warning has been, reportedly, lifted now, locals have been told to exercise caution.

Saturday’s earthquake has reminded people of the 2010 which took thousands of lives, flattened several buildings and left the country struggling economically for years.

This earthquake has also come a little after the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise, who was gunned down in his home. His assassination had sent the country into a political crisis, as the country was already struggling to control the coronavirus pandemic.