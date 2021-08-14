At least 22 killed in central Nigeria attack: Police

A suspected Christian militia attacked a convoy carrying 90 Muslim faithful on Saturday in Nigeria's central Plateau state, leaving at least 22 people dead, police said.

Northwest and central Nigeria have for years struggled with tensions between mainly Muslim nomadic herders and Christian farmers who tussle over control of resources, water and land.

"At about 0928hrs (08:28 GMT) the Plateau State Police Command received a distress call that a group of attackers suspected to be Irigwe youths (predominantly Christian)... attacked a convoy of five buses with Muslim faithful."

"Twenty-two persons were killed and 14 injured in the attack," police spokesman Ubah Ogaba said in a statement, adding that 21 people had been rescued.

A local government representative said the toll was higher.

"Twenty-five people are now confirmed killed," said the state government representative Danladi Atu who visited a hospital where injured people were taken to.

A local group representing herders, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, said it also counted 25 bodies.

"We have prepared up to 25 dead bodies that are ready for burial," said the group's local representative Malam Nura Abdullahi.

Plateau state governor Simon Lalong condemned the attack.

He said "security has been beefed up around the area," according to a statement from his spokesman Makut Simon Macham.

Police said six suspects had been arrested and that calm had been restored to the area.