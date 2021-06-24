At 2,000 feet, Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

A restaurant on the 120th floor, yes you read that right, Shanghai has opened the world’s highest luxury restaurant, situated on the 120th floor of a skyscraper.

Apart from the height, this eatery named ‘J Hotel’ boasts of 24-hours personal butler service and is now open for the deep-pocketed guests in China.

The restaurant is located in the city’s financial capital, at the top of 632-metre (around 2,000 feet) long Shanghai Tower, which is the world’s second-tallest building after Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Guests are whizzed up in the blink of an eye. Elevators running at the speed of 18 metres per second take them up the intimidating skyscraper, to the J Hotel.

Although the hotel’s opening was delayed by the pandemic, it has now started receiving guests, calling on the services of a dedicated butler at all times of day and night.

Also read | Why are insurance companies not ready to price risk of losing Jeff Bezos in space?

The hotel houses seven restaurants, bars, a spa, and all the other usual trappings of top-grade hotels. It also offers a swimming pool on the 84th-floor.

With all the amazing perks, also comes a heavy price. Presently as part of its opening celebrations, the hotel is offering a "special experience rate" of 3,088 yuan ($450) a night, but the prices for its 34 suites sky-rocket.

Complete with chandeliers and sauna, a one-night experience of the ‘J Hotel’ on its opening day costs 67,000 yuan or $10,352.

The ‘J hotel’ is a part of a major Chinese state-owned group, the Jin Jiang International Hotels, and it officially opened on June 19th.

Also read | Windows 11: Microsoft's first 'next generation' operating system in six years

Renee Wu, sales and marketing director said, "On the day of our opening even the web page was overloaded with so many visitors with strong interest and they have such (a) strong will to come and experience our hotel,"

"Of course this is very encouraging to all of us, but at the same time, we are committed to making sure that all our guests are well taken care of.", she added.