/Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon's wife drops his last name after Coldplay drama: Who is she?

After the husband caught cheating during a Coldplay concert, the wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon - Megan Kerrigan - dropped his surname from her name. Byron and his firm’s HR head, Kristin Cabot, were caught on the kiss cam sharing an intimate moment. The video set the internet on fire, and everyone has been talking about the incident. The video showed the duo enjoying the concert in an intimate pose when the camera zoomed in on them, and they panicked and hid. That's when everyone came to know that both of them were having an extramarital affair. An X user revealed online that Megan dropped her husband's last name from her Facebook profile as netizens came to her support.

“Andy Byron‘s wife has now dropped her married name on Facebook and left comments open on her Facebook! What a class act! Go Megan. Get that divorce lawyer and get the money," wrote the user called Mrs SpaceX.

Kerrigan deleted her Facebook page on Thursday, but screenshots show she removed her married name, Byron, from it earlier in the day. She also deleted her Instagram account.

Who is Megan Kerrigan?

Megan is an educator from Massachusetts and currently serves as Associate Director of the Lower School and Admissions for the Hope Graham Program at the Bancroft School in Worcester, BBN Times reported. The 50-year-old always kept a low profile but is known for her work in inclusive education.

Colleagues already knew?

After the video went viral and criticism erupted for Byron, his former colleagues, as it seemed they already had an idea about the affair.