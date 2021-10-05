Astronaut Barbie jets to zero-gravity to inspire young girls

For many people Barbie doll is memory of a toy neatly decked up in the most fashionable attires. The standards appeared unachievable and look of the dolls things seemed too stereotypical of still-held views on how a woman 'should be'.

A generation and a lot of hue and cry for decades later, things seem to be heading in a better direction. The toymaker Mattel made a Barbie doll version of Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is currently in training for her mission to International Space Station (ISS). Her Barbie lookalike is also undergoing training as the doll jetted off on a flight in near-zero gravity on October 4.

It couldn't have come on a better day as October 4 marks the start of Space Week.

The doll has been made to inspire yound girl to consider careers in science, technology, maths and engineering (STEM).

"Well as astronauts one thing that we all really care about is inspiring the next generation, inspiring young boys and girls to take up careers in space exploration or in general in science and technology. We think and I think that it's really important," Christoforetti told Reuters.

"...this year's space week is specifically dedicated to inspiring more women to take up a career in space and so I thought that a partnership with Mattel and the project with the Barbie doll would be a suitable addition to all the work that will be done in that space week," she said further.



For the astronaut Barbie doll, Mattel teamed up with European Space Agency (ESA).