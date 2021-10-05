NASA has captured image of 'eye in the sky'

We all are used to looking at pictures of galaxies with less-than-impressive galactic centre. But NASA has now shared a brilliant image of a galaxy that looks like a celestial eye.

The galaxy has a supermassive black hole at its centre. But the galactic nucleus emits large amount of electromagnetic radiation.

The galaxy is called Seyfert Galaxy. In the scientific circles, it is identified as NGC 5728.

Seyfert galaxy looks like a normal galaxy but it has an active galactic nucleus that has unusually high luminosity.

This galaxy comes under the class of galaxies that are known to be most luminous source of electromagnetic radiation.

The image shared by NASA has been captured by Hubble Space telescope

It is estimated that luminosity of Seyfert galaxy is 10^8 to 10^11 times solar luminosity. The stunning image of the galaxy was captured by Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) of Hubble Space telescope.