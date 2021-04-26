AstraZeneca says EU legal action over vaccines is 'without merit'

Vaccine-maker AstraZeneca said on Monday that European Union's (EU) legal action against it over delivery of Covid vaccines was "without merit"

"We believe any litigation is without merit and we welcome this opportunity to resolve this dispute as soon as possible," the company said in a statement after the European Commission launched proceedings.

AstraZeneca said it had "fully complied with the Advance Purchase Agreement with the European Commission".

It added that in line with AstraZeneca's forecast, the company is set to deliver almost 50 million doses to European nations by the end of April.

"AstraZeneca regrets the European Commission's decision to take legal action over the supply of Covid-19 vaccines," the statement said.

"We look forward to working constructively with the EU Commission to vaccinate as many people as possible."

Alleged shortfall in vaccine deliveries has had EU and AstraZeneca at loggerheads.

The Euopean Commission has been responsible to procure vaccines for the entire bloc. It conveyed member states last week about its decision to take legal action against AstraZeneca and has pressed for their support.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said he was unaware of the specifics around the legal action.

"What I will say is that AstraZeneca has been a hugely strong partner for the UK and in fact, globally, for the work they're doing," he told reporters.

"They've been a vital part of our vaccine rollout programme, and we continue to look forward to working with them."

(With inputs from agencies)