Asteroid size of Eiffel Tower to pass Earth: NASA study

According to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), a huge asteroid would travel past the Earth on February 1.

The space rock dubbed 2016 CL136 measures between 460 feet and 1,017 feet in diameter, report say which is equal to the size of the French Eiffel Tower.

Experts say the asteroid is expected to come 3.3 million miles of the Earth. The asteroid is reportedly set to travel past the Earth on February 1 at 5:26 pm.

In an earlier report, NASA scientists had said asteroid named 2021 AC, which is twice the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza, would hit the Earth's orbit.

NASA had said that small asteroids pass the Earth a few time a year which are often difficult to record.

NASA had earlier warned that a 220-meter asteroid was headed towards the Earth in the new year.