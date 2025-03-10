New Delhi: India has asked the United Kingdom to assure the safety of Indian diplomatic missions and Indian diplomats in the country amid growing concerns over Khalistani extremist elements. The matter came up during talks between EAM Dr S Jaishankar and UK’s Home Secretary Yvette Cooper last week.

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on the conclusion of EAM Dr S Jaishankar’s UK visit said, “EAM brought up the safety and security of our Missions/Posts and diplomats and reiterated the need to expeditiously bring to justice, the perpetrators of attacks on the premises of HCI London. He also emphasised the need to address the growing concerns over the increasing anti-India activities of PKE elements.”

The visit was marred by a major security breach by the protesting Khalistani elements. The incident escalated when a protester breached security barricades, approached Jaishankar’s convoy, and tore an Indian national flag in front of his vehicle as he was leaving a venue.

Videos of the event show the individual rushing towards the car while police initially appeared hesitant, though they eventually intervened and removed the protester. Other demonstrators were also present, waving Khalistani flags and chanting slogans, adding to the disruption.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) swiftly condemned the incident, labelling it a “provocative activity” by a “small group of separatists and extremists.” The MEA expressed deep concern over the misuse of democratic freedoms and urged the UK government to fulfill its diplomatic obligations to ensure the safety of visiting dignitaries. The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office responded by condemning the breach, stating that while peaceful protest is a right, attempts to intimidate or disrupt public events are “completely unacceptable.”

This is not the first time that a major incident involving Khalistanis has happened in the UK. In 2019 and 2023, the Indian high commission in the UK was attacked. In Sept 2023, the Indian High Commissioner was prevented from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow by three Khalistani extremists during a community event.

Earlier this year, Khalistani elements disrupted a screening of an Indian film in the UK.

The Indian Foreign Minister’s visit to the UK from March 4-9th also saw India and the UK reviewing the free trade agreement talks, the negotiation for which continues. The India statement said, “Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing trade and investment opportunities, emphasizing the need to reduce trade barriers and expand market access.” India is in talks with UK, EU, and US for the early conclusion of a trade pact, something that has got new momentum with Donald Trump in the White House.

